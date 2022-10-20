 Skip to content

Heroes Rally update for 20 October 2022

2022.10.20 Update & BUG Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Open all main levels
  2. Fixed the issue that physical resistance and magic resistance are not effective, and the overall difficulty of the game will be increased
  3. Adjust the difficulty of some levels

