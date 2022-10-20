 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BLACK STIGMA Beta update for 20 October 2022

Black Stigma Alpha testing begins in North America.

Share · View all patches · Build 9760942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please enjoy Black Stigma a lot from October 19 (Wed) to October 22 (Sat)!

◈ Alpha Test Period

  • Date : October 19th ~ October 22nd
  • Time : Daily 16:00 ~ 22:00 (PDT) / 19:00 ~ 01:00 (EDT)
  • The time standard of the test schedule has been changed to PDT/EDT.
  • Please check the opening schedule of the test server again.

◈ Pre-download

  • Download available time : October 18th 09:00 (PDT) / 12:00 (EDT)
  • How to install
  1. Install via the 'Play Now' button on the Black Stigma store page on Steam
  2. Install via the 'Install' button on the Black Stigma library page on Steam
  • Game play is available from 09:00 (PDT) / 12:00 (EDT), the opening time of the alpha test.


◈ Benefits for the Alpha Testers

  1. 5 random players who completed an in-game survey

    Gift: Steam Gift Card USD 50

  2. Highest Kills during the event period : 1 Player

    Gift: Steam Gift Card USD 100

  3. Highest Assists during the event period : 1 Player

    Gift: Steam Gift Card USD 100

◈ Note

  • In case of winning both, the winner of Assist will go to the next user.

We ask for your interest and feedback.
Thank You.

BLACK STIGMA TEAM

> DISCORD
> FACEBOOK
> YOUTUBE
> TWITCH
> INSTAGRAM
> TWITTER

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9760942
Depot 2067831
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link