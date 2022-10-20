Black Stigma Alpha testing begins in North America.

Please enjoy Black Stigma a lot from October 19 (Wed) to October 22 (Sat)!
◈ Alpha Test Period
- Date : October 19th ~ October 22nd
- Time : Daily 16:00 ~ 22:00 (PDT) / 19:00 ~ 01:00 (EDT)
- The time standard of the test schedule has been changed to PDT/EDT.
- Please check the opening schedule of the test server again.
◈ Pre-download
- Download available time : October 18th 09:00 (PDT) / 12:00 (EDT)
- How to install
- Install via the 'Play Now' button on the Black Stigma store page on Steam
- Install via the 'Install' button on the Black Stigma library page on Steam
- Game play is available from 09:00 (PDT) / 12:00 (EDT), the opening time of the alpha test.
◈ Benefits for the Alpha Testers
- 5 random players who completed an in-game survey
Gift: Steam Gift Card USD 50
- Highest Kills during the event period : 1 Player
Gift: Steam Gift Card USD 100
- Highest Assists during the event period : 1 Player
Gift: Steam Gift Card USD 100
◈ Note
- In case of winning both, the winner of Assist will go to the next user.
We ask for your interest and feedback.
Thank You.
BLACK STIGMA TEAM
