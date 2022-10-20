v0.13.1 B1

Changelog
Boss 4
- added abilities for tier 8, 13 and 21
- added restart button to exit dialog
- card balance changes
- changed effect of card 'Lightning'
- reduced 'Boss' hp
- reduced 'Flying Tank' hp
- reduced 'Dummy Ward' hp
- changed Walls to do percent damage instead of a fixed amount
- increased Tower damage
- increased base energy regeneration from 5 to 6
- fixed Towers not scaling
- boss module 'Dense Batteries' also gives one 'Refresh' card
New Stuff
- added detail graph statistics for units killed
- added slider to asteroid scanning distance
- added two more worker task settings for asteroid scanning to switch between selected and max. available tier
- added hints for remaining achievements
- added exotic skill 'Cyanotypes'
Changes
- changed drone count of module 'L.O.S.O. Drone System' to be rounded
- improved 'Jack Of All Trades' skill description
- changed [spoiler]infinity stone Shipyard perk to grant rewards instead of completing shipment[/spoiler]
- achievements are shown as '?' and hints are disabled, if they are not unlockable
