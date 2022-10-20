 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 20 October 2022

v0.13.1 B1

The Perfect Tower II update for 20 October 2022

v0.13.1 B1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Boss 4
  • added abilities for tier 8, 13 and 21
  • added restart button to exit dialog
  • card balance changes
  • changed effect of card 'Lightning'
  • reduced 'Boss' hp
  • reduced 'Flying Tank' hp
  • reduced 'Dummy Ward' hp
  • changed Walls to do percent damage instead of a fixed amount
  • increased Tower damage
  • increased base energy regeneration from 5 to 6
  • fixed Towers not scaling
  • boss module 'Dense Batteries' also gives one 'Refresh' card
New Stuff
  • added detail graph statistics for units killed
  • added slider to asteroid scanning distance
  • added two more worker task settings for asteroid scanning to switch between selected and max. available tier
  • added hints for remaining achievements
  • added exotic skill 'Cyanotypes'
Changes
  • changed drone count of module 'L.O.S.O. Drone System' to be rounded
  • improved 'Jack Of All Trades' skill description
  • changed [spoiler]infinity stone Shipyard perk to grant rewards instead of completing shipment[/spoiler]
  • achievements are shown as '?' and hints are disabled, if they are not unlockable

