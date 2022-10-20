 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 20 October 2022

Optimization And Repair

Share · View all patches · Build 9760758

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  • Added arrow keys to control movement
  • The night must trigger the tree root sister-in-law first beat meat pie event
  • There's a chance you'll see it again
  • Increase fish species
  • Grocery stores add bulk purchase, sell all functions
  • Tyrannosaurus lines modified
  • Increased sound effects for milking
  • Added a rainy day icon
  • Adjusted collision areas on some maps (stuck walls)
  • After the little bitch, it will show up at home at night
  • Game Performance Optimization

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with Meryl Streep's story card
  • Fixed bug Buarango tree and donkey stakes stack together
  • Fixed an audio button penetration issue in the campaign
  • Fixed overlapping blinks in village head lady's drawing

Next week's update:

  • Add a new set of shy poses
  • Carpenter added the ability to make things

