Optimization And Repair

Optimization:
- Added arrow keys to control movement
- The night must trigger the tree root sister-in-law first beat meat pie event
- There's a chance you'll see it again
- Increase fish species
- Grocery stores add bulk purchase, sell all functions
- Tyrannosaurus lines modified
- Increased sound effects for milking
- Added a rainy day icon
- Adjusted collision areas on some maps (stuck walls)
- After the little bitch, it will show up at home at night
- Game Performance Optimization
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Meryl Streep's story card
- Fixed bug Buarango tree and donkey stakes stack together
- Fixed an audio button penetration issue in the campaign
- Fixed overlapping blinks in village head lady's drawing
Next week's update:
- Add a new set of shy poses
- Carpenter added the ability to make things
