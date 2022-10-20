 Skip to content

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 20 October 2022

B.E.T v0.0.1: The Bacteria Update

  • Added Bacteria roaming sounds
  • Bacteria no longer endlessly screams
  • Fixed issue where Bacteria would block you in the elevator
  • Bacteria has "rage" meter, meaning it will start the game off more docile but as you complete your objectives, it will become increasingly aggressive
  • Updated Bacteria's AI
  • Added win screen after beating Level 0
  • Fixed crash caused by Smilers
  • Balanced audio, including lower Bacteria screams and whistle.

