- Added Bacteria roaming sounds
- Bacteria no longer endlessly screams
- Fixed issue where Bacteria would block you in the elevator
- Bacteria has "rage" meter, meaning it will start the game off more docile but as you complete your objectives, it will become increasingly aggressive
- Updated Bacteria's AI
- Added win screen after beating Level 0
- Fixed crash caused by Smilers
- Balanced audio, including lower Bacteria screams and whistle.
Backrooms: Escape Together update for 20 October 2022
B.E.T v0.0.1: The Bacteria Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
