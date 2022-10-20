Hello everyone! The game was updated with patch 1.01g
- Fixed companion AI bug that caused them to not attack enemies sometimes
- Improved pathfinding in the orc mountain ruins and enchanted forest root nightmare
- Improved pathfinding on Ertoron Arena
- Fixed elemental beam attacking enemies through walls
- Fixed few controller interface issues
- Fixed collision for stone archway in house building
- Fixed wrong formatting of dialogue for some traveller NPC near Ertoron city
- Fixed bartender in the Ertoron tavern sometime falling through the floor
- Fixed few small interface bugs
Balance changes
- I've improved passive damage bonuses is skill trees to give up to 70% more damage at level 5, to make them more meaningful to research. To balance these changes, some damage bonuses on high-level armor are slightly reduces for about 5%. This change will also make undegeared and middle-level characters slightly stronger, while endgame characters will stay the same for the most part
- Reduced animation speed for dual weapons attack for about 4-5%
