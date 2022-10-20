 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 20 October 2022

Weekly Update Oct 20

Share · View all patches · Build 9760186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes to tools.

  • Tools can be purchased at gas stations and tool shop at anytime. No prerequisite required.
  • Reading at the library decreases the time it takes to use a wrench.
  • Reading at the library decreases the time it takes to use a grinder.
  • Reading at the library increases the amount of damage repaired when using a hammer.
  • Increased rate at which tools appear at the gas stations.

Other

  • Changed librarian interactions.
  • Updated Journal to reflect changes to tools.
  • Added more areas to find vehicle parts.

