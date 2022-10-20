Weekly Update Oct 20

Changes to tools.
- Tools can be purchased at gas stations and tool shop at anytime. No prerequisite required.
- Reading at the library decreases the time it takes to use a wrench.
- Reading at the library decreases the time it takes to use a grinder.
- Reading at the library increases the amount of damage repaired when using a hammer.
- Increased rate at which tools appear at the gas stations.
Other
- Changed librarian interactions.
- Updated Journal to reflect changes to tools.
- Added more areas to find vehicle parts.
Changed files in this update