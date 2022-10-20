 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 20 October 2022

Ready or Not Hotfix - Build 22773

Share · View all patches · Build 9759690

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Officers!

Build 22773 has just been made live!

Patch notes:

  • Fixes the delays when pressing [Single Player, Public Lobby, Friends Only] and when subscribing or unsubscribing to mods

