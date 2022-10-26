Patch Notes

ーーーーー
◆New characters
・Halloween Zero
・Halloween ViA
◆New event
・The Demon of the Flames
◆Bug fixes
ーーーーー
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ーーーーー
◆New characters
・Halloween Zero
・Halloween ViA
◆New event
・The Demon of the Flames
◆Bug fixes
ーーーーー
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update