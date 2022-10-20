1.2.3 Patch

- Made tutorial a bit sexier and fixed some bugs in it
- Tutorial is now mandatory as a new player
- Fixed client side bug where c4 would be thrown like a bullet
- Fixed no-dig zones highlighting even if not holding a shovel
Thanks for playing everyone!
