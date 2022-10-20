 Skip to content

The Wall update for 20 October 2022

1.2.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9759294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made tutorial a bit sexier and fixed some bugs in it
  • Tutorial is now mandatory as a new player
  • Fixed client side bug where c4 would be thrown like a bullet
  • Fixed no-dig zones highlighting even if not holding a shovel

Thanks for playing everyone!

Changed files in this update

