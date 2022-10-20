[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 20th

[Update]
-
Additions and changes
- Customizing keys
- Add Key Customization on the Keyboard
- Chain Bonus BGM
- Dedicated BGM plays when Chain Bonus is activated
- Durahan Weapon Skill "Overcoming Pain"
- If an enemy's long-range attack is fired from a certain distance, there is no stiffness and damage is increased by 10%.
- Excluding Bosses
- Durahan Weapon skill "Rock Off"
- Do not play BGM dedicated to chain bonus during battle.
- Black Knight's activation addiction, modified to immunity from bleeding
- Lenore's rushing attack speeds up
-
Balance adjustment
- Increase the horsepower of diving when hitting an enemy with a general attack
- Lower mana consumption of characteristic 'Quantum Gate'
- Durahan Weapon skill's attack power increase effect is reduced to 10%
- Increased mana consumption of additional cabal due to the characteristic 'Upgrade Cavalry' and stigma 'Floating Plumage'
["Overcoming Pain","Rock Off"]
The two skill names are subject to change later.
[Bug fix]
- Fixed an error where Playtime was not displayed properly in Register
- Fixed an error that was not hit by some bosses when using 'Low-flying Rush' on the ground
Changed files in this update