BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 20 October 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 20th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Update]

  • Additions and changes

    • Customizing keys
  • Add Key Customization on the Keyboard
    • Chain Bonus BGM
  • Dedicated BGM plays when Chain Bonus is activated
    • Durahan Weapon Skill "Overcoming Pain"
  • If an enemy's long-range attack is fired from a certain distance, there is no stiffness and damage is increased by 10%.
  • Excluding Bosses
    • Durahan Weapon skill "Rock Off"
  • Do not play BGM dedicated to chain bonus during battle.
    • Black Knight's activation addiction, modified to immunity from bleeding
    • Lenore's rushing attack speeds up

  • Balance adjustment

    • Increase the horsepower of diving when hitting an enemy with a general attack
    • Lower mana consumption of characteristic 'Quantum Gate'
    • Durahan Weapon skill's attack power increase effect is reduced to 10%
    • Increased mana consumption of additional cabal due to the characteristic 'Upgrade Cavalry' and stigma 'Floating Plumage'

["Overcoming Pain","Rock Off"]
The two skill names are subject to change later.


[Bug fix]

  • Fixed an error where Playtime was not displayed properly in Register
  • Fixed an error that was not hit by some bosses when using 'Low-flying Rush' on the ground

Changed files in this update

