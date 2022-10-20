 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thread update for 20 October 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9758732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.0
October 18, 2022

  • Initial steam release version.

1.0.0.1
October 19, 2022

  • Fixed bug where cutting the string of a button you already cut down gave you another button.
  • Fixed bug where the player's hud would disappear when returning to the first room of the game.
  • Fixed typo in the castle entrance rock lore textbox.
  • Fixed typo in the Carving of the Hero’s description.
  • Fixed typo in 2 playtester’s last names.
  • Fixed issue where vsync said it was on by default but actually wasn’t.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link