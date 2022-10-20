Patch Notes 1.0.0.1

1.0.0.0
October 18, 2022
- Initial steam release version.
1.0.0.1
October 19, 2022
- Fixed bug where cutting the string of a button you already cut down gave you another button.
- Fixed bug where the player's hud would disappear when returning to the first room of the game.
- Fixed typo in the castle entrance rock lore textbox.
- Fixed typo in the Carving of the Hero’s description.
- Fixed typo in 2 playtester’s last names.
- Fixed issue where vsync said it was on by default but actually wasn’t.
