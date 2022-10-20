 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 20 October 2022

Fixed Arena Ending Click Through bug + Trishot buff + Progression changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9758580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where it wasn't possible to click through the ending screen after beating arenas

Buffed Trishot knockback by 25%

Campaign is now locked until Ether is beaten

