- Updated ProtubeVR support to handle multiple devices
- Added ProtubeVR 'Swap Channels' button in Settings menu, only shows if a ProTubeVR device is present. Will swap the hand the Devices are associated with in case they are wrong.
Dead Second update for 20 October 2022
ProTube VR Akimbo!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update