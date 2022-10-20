 Skip to content

Dead Second update for 20 October 2022

ProTube VR Akimbo!

Share · View all patches · Build 9758567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated ProtubeVR support to handle multiple devices
  • Added ProtubeVR 'Swap Channels' button in Settings menu, only shows if a ProTubeVR device is present. Will swap the hand the Devices are associated with in case they are wrong.

