v1.1.0 Now Easier

Patch Notes for v1.1.0

Summary: The goal of this patch is to address the issues some users are having with difficulty being too high. A 20% damage nerf to all generic enemy attacks has been applied. Their attacks that target all units are not nerfed. On top of that, some specific enemy’s attacks have been replaced with weaker scaling attacks, and/or nerfed their stats resulting in even lower damage.

**Note: Sometimes enemy’s use player attack abilities, those abilities have not been nerfed.

For the other end of users that find the game too easy, this unfortunately makes it even easier. However, I am working on several ascension modes that unlocked once beating the game, making difficulty increasingly more difficult. Please be patient :blush:

Changes To Generic Enemy Attacks:

Generic enemy attacks that target single units with a multiplier of 0.25stat damage decreased to 0.2stat damage

Generic enemy attacks that target single units with a multiplier of 0.5stat damage decreased to 0.4stat damage

Generic enemy attacks that target single units with a multiplier of 0.6stat damage decreased to 0.6stat damage

Generic enemy attacks that target single units with a multiplier of 1stat damage decreased to 0.8stat damage

Generic enemy attacks that target single units with a multiplier of 1.5stat damage decreased to 1.2stat damage

Generic enemy attacks that target single units with a multiplier of 2stat damage decreased to 1.4stat damage

Enemy Changes: ***Note: these multipliers are reflecting the numbers used with the changes above

Zombie: Replaced a 1.2x multiplier attack with a 0.8x multiplier attack

Golem: Replaced a 1.2x multiplier attack with a 0.4x(2) multiplier attacks

Blood Golem: Replaced a 1.2x multiplier attack with a 0.8x multiplier attack

Spike: Replaced a rage with 2x blocks.

Replaced a 0.8x multiplier attack with a 0.6x multiplier attack

Undead Eagle: Removed 1 of the 0.2 multiplier attacks from it’s 3x 0.2x combo attack (hits twice instead of 3 times)

Goliath: Replaced a 1.2x multiplier attack with a 0.4x(2) multiplier attacks

Abomination: Replaced a 1.2x multiplier attack with a 0.8x multiplier attack

Red Drake: Replaced a 0.8x multiplier attack with a 0.6x multiplier attack

Other Changes:

Enchantments:

Stun/Blind/Stun enchantments can no longer be applied on cards that hit all targets (You can still apply them to chain cards)

Return enchantment can no longer be enchanted on dissipate cards.

Player Abilities: