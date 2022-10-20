1.0.9 Update Notes

Serious Fixes
- Players who were previously experiencing graphics with scrambled, garbled polygons on certain GPUs can now try running the game by passing the --opengl-display-lists command line switch via Properties->General->LAUNCH OPTIONS in Steam Library for the game.
- Fix crash that happened when character with astronomically high Perception score rolls initiative during battle.
Minor UI Input Improvements
- A few menus and other UI elements which operate via arrow key input didn't accept the equivalent arrow keys on the Numpad. They do now.
- After being prompted for party member action choices at the start of each battle round, at that 'Accept these choices? (Yes / No)' style dialog window, you can now also press Enter to confirm just as if you hit 'Y'
Changed files in this update