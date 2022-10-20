 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jettatura update for 20 October 2022

1.0.9 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9758189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Serious Fixes

  • Players who were previously experiencing graphics with scrambled, garbled polygons on certain GPUs can now try running the game by passing the --opengl-display-lists command line switch via Properties->General->LAUNCH OPTIONS in Steam Library for the game.
  • Fix crash that happened when character with astronomically high Perception score rolls initiative during battle.

Minor UI Input Improvements

  • A few menus and other UI elements which operate via arrow key input didn't accept the equivalent arrow keys on the Numpad. They do now.
  • After being prompted for party member action choices at the start of each battle round, at that 'Accept these choices? (Yes / No)' style dialog window, you can now also press Enter to confirm just as if you hit 'Y'

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link