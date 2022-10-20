 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin or Victory update for 20 October 2022

Update 1.051

Share · View all patches · Build 9758015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Carts and oxen can be ordered to pickup ammunition on the Unit->Items subtab (displayed when no humans are selected)
  • Added an option to choose between Dx11, Dx12, and Vulkan RHIs
  • When queuing multiple move orders to a group of humans, the rotation of their formation will be based on their last destination instead of their current position

Corrections and Fixes

  • Some researched constructs did not appear at the woodcraft
  • The 'To Arms!' function did not give humans heavy armor
  • After loading the game, pebbles where boulders used to be blocked movement
  • The main menu Equipment Set UI displayed sets from presets other than the one selected
  • When defending its base, the AI ordered humans to attack a new target too frequently
  • In rare cases a unit attached to a construct could have their model displaced from it
  • When a domestic animal is selected, the 'Go To Pasture' and 'Slaughter' buttons did not highlight when pressed
  • Fixed a minor stutter that could occur in longer Scenario games
  • A humans held weapon model could have the wrong textures after switching weapons several times

Balance

  • Reduced pig breeding time at farms and pastures

UI/UX

  • Added a randomize function to the Map Parameters screen
  • The last selected Map Parameter preset is remembered
  • Added an option to always categorize selected units on the Info subtab
  • The skill of enemy warriors is shown for a limited time after they attack the player's units in melee
  • The topmost crafter category on the Info subtab and a crafter world category icon shows the average of the highest crafter skill from each human under the category

Changed files in this update

Depot 1800011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link