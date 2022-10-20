Update 1.051

New Features and Improvements
- Carts and oxen can be ordered to pickup ammunition on the Unit->Items subtab (displayed when no humans are selected)
- Added an option to choose between Dx11, Dx12, and Vulkan RHIs
- When queuing multiple move orders to a group of humans, the rotation of their formation will be based on their last destination instead of their current position
Corrections and Fixes
- Some researched constructs did not appear at the woodcraft
- The 'To Arms!' function did not give humans heavy armor
- After loading the game, pebbles where boulders used to be blocked movement
- The main menu Equipment Set UI displayed sets from presets other than the one selected
- When defending its base, the AI ordered humans to attack a new target too frequently
- In rare cases a unit attached to a construct could have their model displaced from it
- When a domestic animal is selected, the 'Go To Pasture' and 'Slaughter' buttons did not highlight when pressed
- Fixed a minor stutter that could occur in longer Scenario games
- A humans held weapon model could have the wrong textures after switching weapons several times
Balance
- Reduced pig breeding time at farms and pastures
UI/UX
- Added a randomize function to the Map Parameters screen
- The last selected Map Parameter preset is remembered
- Added an option to always categorize selected units on the Info subtab
- The skill of enemy warriors is shown for a limited time after they attack the player's units in melee
- The topmost crafter category on the Info subtab and a crafter world category icon shows the average of the highest crafter skill from each human under the category
Changed files in this update