Fixed : Area Mission Milestone occasionally didn't count proper amount
Fixed : Improved game performance
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 19 October 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.5] Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed : Area Mission Milestone occasionally didn't count proper amount
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update