Superpower 3 Release Notes - 20.10.2022

Superpower 3 Release Notes
== version 1.0.2 ==
Features
- Added the option to select Political Party when starting a game.
- added word descriptions of country philosophies for the 4 spheres in the tooltips from the main area
UI
- Added a line of text that notifies the player how to see more information about the region on which the cursor is placed above.
- A disconnection reason screen is now shown to the user when removed from game / banned / host ended the game
- Every text showing number simplified (With, K, M, B or T at the end) now have a tooltip showing the whole number.
- No Arrow : Modified the color of the icon.
- Country borders and Region borders are of a different color
- Popup tutorial help upon first login with a profile
- Added 3D props on globe
- Demography + Country Selected Demography : Added a decimal to numerical values that related to monetary amounts and added "rate arrows" in multiple areas
- Now we can select regions on thematic maps without unselect the thematic map
- Selecting Political Parties also change the Approval in the main menu. The current party in power is selected by default and They are also sorted by Approval.
- RegionUnderMouse popup (when clicking on left-ctrl while over a region) is expanded with more info
- NOTE - if the left ctrl key doesn't bring up the Region popup, check in settings/controls for the key mapping
- Demography-Population-Growth Rate: Show population growth rate instead of Birth rate
- fix: Movement paths remain present after issuing a new movement command
Behavior
- Declaring a war breaks all relation treaties except Embassy
- Country target of nukes will react rapidly(300 ms), before the nukes sent reach his nukes.
- Emigration Rate is impacted by the percent of population(social group) illegal. e.g.: 100% of the population illegal modifies the Emigration Rate by 11.11%
- Close Emigration modifies the Emigration Rate to 0%
- Being the target of a nuke temporary increase the Emigration Rate. A jump of 15% who will exponentially decrease during 5 years. Receiving nukes from multiple countries will raise the Emigration Rate to a maximum of 25%
- Fixed a bug where Nuclear bombs would go around the earth instead of traveling across the Pacific Ocean when it is the closest route
- Using the Move command from the Military UI on aircrafts now display the range
- Fixed achievement "Solid Growth"
- Fix some conditions for Units stuck when entering war zones and Ghost units and battle zones remain on the map during or after War
- Fixed crash that would randomly occurs when using bombers
- Fixed Random Crash in Delete character
- Reconnected Government Stability iteration
- Corrections of paths in Siberia region
- Modification data Cities NearWater to prevent building boats on cities that are bordering center lakes or inner seas
- Population growth is now evaluated more frequently
- Boats will always move to the closest coast instead of not moving when trying to move them on land
Data
- Modification SCity mNameShort "Kansas City", Kansas changed to "Fairfax"
Stability
- Fixed a bug where some units would still be visible with a number of 0 after nuking.
- Removed a server networked timeout when shutting down the server in multiplayer games
- Crashfix on rare occasions when user accounts did not sync properly
- Bugfix where the visual of the controls wouldn't change until reaccessing the options menu.
- When you change language, you're brought back to the main menu to insure consistency
- social group in South Africa were not translated
- Fixed bug where you could park units that aren't planes in airport.
- Fixed bug where available actions would be displayed for enemy and neutral units during war
Changed files in this update