SuperPower 3 update for 20 October 2022

Superpower 3 Release Notes - 20.10.2022

20 October 2022

Patchnotes

Superpower 3 Release Notes

== version 1.0.2 ==

Features

  • Added the option to select Political Party when starting a game.
  • added word descriptions of country philosophies for the 4 spheres in the tooltips from the main area

UI

  • Added a line of text that notifies the player how to see more information about the region on which the cursor is placed above.
  • A disconnection reason screen is now shown to the user when removed from game / banned / host ended the game
  • Every text showing number simplified (With, K, M, B or T at the end) now have a tooltip showing the whole number.
  • No Arrow : Modified the color of the icon.
  • Country borders and Region borders are of a different color
  • Popup tutorial help upon first login with a profile
  • Added 3D props on globe
  • Demography + Country Selected Demography : Added a decimal to numerical values that related to monetary amounts and added "rate arrows" in multiple areas
  • Now we can select regions on thematic maps without unselect the thematic map
  • Selecting Political Parties also change the Approval in the main menu. The current party in power is selected by default and They are also sorted by Approval.
  • RegionUnderMouse popup (when clicking on left-ctrl while over a region) is expanded with more info
  • NOTE - if the left ctrl key doesn't bring up the Region popup, check in settings/controls for the key mapping
  • Demography-Population-Growth Rate: Show population growth rate instead of Birth rate
  • fix: Movement paths remain present after issuing a new movement command

Behavior

  • Declaring a war breaks all relation treaties except Embassy
  • Country target of nukes will react rapidly(300 ms), before the nukes sent reach his nukes.
  • Emigration Rate is impacted by the percent of population(social group) illegal. e.g.: 100% of the population illegal modifies the Emigration Rate by 11.11%
  • Close Emigration modifies the Emigration Rate to 0%
  • Being the target of a nuke temporary increase the Emigration Rate. A jump of 15% who will exponentially decrease during 5 years. Receiving nukes from multiple countries will raise the Emigration Rate to a maximum of 25%
  • Fixed a bug where Nuclear bombs would go around the earth instead of traveling across the Pacific Ocean when it is the closest route
  • Using the Move command from the Military UI on aircrafts now display the range
  • Fixed achievement "Solid Growth"
  • Fix some conditions for Units stuck when entering war zones and Ghost units and battle zones remain on the map during or after War
  • Fixed crash that would randomly occurs when using bombers
  • Fixed Random Crash in Delete character
  • Reconnected Government Stability iteration
  • Corrections of paths in Siberia region
  • Modification data Cities NearWater to prevent building boats on cities that are bordering center lakes or inner seas
  • Population growth is now evaluated more frequently
  • Boats will always move to the closest coast instead of not moving when trying to move them on land

Data

  • Modification SCity mNameShort "Kansas City", Kansas changed to "Fairfax"

    Stability
  • Fixed a bug where some units would still be visible with a number of 0 after nuking.
  • Removed a server networked timeout when shutting down the server in multiplayer games
  • Crashfix on rare occasions when user accounts did not sync properly
  • Bugfix where the visual of the controls wouldn't change until reaccessing the options menu.
  • When you change language, you're brought back to the main menu to insure consistency
  • social group in South Africa were not translated
  • Fixed bug where you could park units that aren't planes in airport.
  • Fixed bug where available actions would be displayed for enemy and neutral units during war

Changed files in this update

