 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rushdown Revolt update for 19 October 2022

Minor Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9757867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix is now live with more fixes to throws on Weishan and Raymer, and Ashani recovery bugs!

Changed files in this update

Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Linux Depot Depot 1376072
  • Loading history…
Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Windows Depot Depot 1376073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link