Update - New Buildings, A new unit to recruit and many more!

Greetings, today's update brings new buildings, a new unit to recruit many improvements on already existing and many new features. Check it out.
[Added]
- Added Iron veins on dirty terrains. Iron will become collectible after Iron Working research
- Added a lose sequence when has no population left and no units.
- The unit will display a small icon representative of the current type of weapon/tool carrying
- Biggers carnivorous dinosaurs will eat 1 population when on a player housing tile
- Added an effect when grabbing abandoned houses
- Add new sounds, carnivorous dinosaurs dying and mining sound
- Added an earthquake-like effect for bigger dinosaurs
- Added a new building, Watch tower - grants vision up to 5 range
- Added 4 new technologies, Iron Working, Jurassic Domestication, Wheels and Machines, and Religion
- Added Machinery workshop -> recruit a catapult unit.
- added primitive sounds when selecting a unit
[Improved/Fixed]
- Fixed button to display info switch info on buildings displaying the wrong tooltip
- Fixed bug showing that recruiting a unit required 7 pop instead of 1
- Refresh all locations' line of sight after forest or removed vegetation/ bush
- Load respectively broken trees after loading a game
- Fixed bug that would not save abandoned houses after exiting the game
- Trex size and animations improved
Changed files in this update