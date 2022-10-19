 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jurassic Clans update for 19 October 2022

Update - New Buildings, A new unit to recruit and many more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9757837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, today's update brings new buildings, a new unit to recruit many improvements on already existing and many new features. Check it out.

[Added]

  • Added Iron veins on dirty terrains. Iron will become collectible after Iron Working research
  • Added a lose sequence when has no population left and no units.
  • The unit will display a small icon representative of the current type of weapon/tool carrying
  • Biggers carnivorous dinosaurs will eat 1 population when on a player housing tile
  • Added an effect when grabbing abandoned houses
  • Add new sounds, carnivorous dinosaurs dying and mining sound
  • Added an earthquake-like effect for bigger dinosaurs
  • Added a new building, Watch tower - grants vision up to 5 range
  • Added 4 new technologies, Iron Working, Jurassic Domestication, Wheels and Machines, and Religion
  • Added Machinery workshop -> recruit a catapult unit.
  • added primitive sounds when selecting a unit

[Improved/Fixed]

  • Fixed button to display info switch info on buildings displaying the wrong tooltip
  • Fixed bug showing that recruiting a unit required 7 pop instead of 1
  • Refresh all locations' line of sight after forest or removed vegetation/ bush
  • Load respectively broken trees after loading a game
  • Fixed bug that would not save abandoned houses after exiting the game
  • Trex size and animations improved

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link