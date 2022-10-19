- Reduced game download/install size, primarily by decreasing bit rate of some of the music. (This will make this update an unusually large download, but overall install size will be decreased.)
- NPC ships and stations will now repair themselves when the player is far enough away.
- Missile/Mine Launchers will now eject any stored munitions when switching modes instead of causing them to be lost forever.
- When multiple ships are salvaging/mining the same parts, it will now be randomly-determined which ships gets to collect any resources that spawn.
- Bugfix: Galaxies were unintentionally generating with each faction only controlling a single star system.
- Bugfix: Resources that are stored in tiles of the incorrect type could cause crew to get "stuck" if the storage room was assigned to supply another part.
- Bugfix: The red "invalid" cursor wasn't being shown when plotting a hyper-jump and hovering the mouse cursor over an unreachable star system.
- Modding: ResourceStorage components now support an optional 'DropResouresWhenRemoved' parameter that, if true, will cause any stored resources to be ejected when the component is removed by a ToggledComponents.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 19 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
