Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 19 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.19

  • Reduced game download/install size, primarily by decreasing bit rate of some of the music. (This will make this update an unusually large download, but overall install size will be decreased.)
  • NPC ships and stations will now repair themselves when the player is far enough away.
  • Missile/Mine Launchers will now eject any stored munitions when switching modes instead of causing them to be lost forever.
  • When multiple ships are salvaging/mining the same parts, it will now be randomly-determined which ships gets to collect any resources that spawn.
  • Bugfix: Galaxies were unintentionally generating with each faction only controlling a single star system.
  • Bugfix: Resources that are stored in tiles of the incorrect type could cause crew to get "stuck" if the storage room was assigned to supply another part.
  • Bugfix: The red "invalid" cursor wasn't being shown when plotting a hyper-jump and hovering the mouse cursor over an unreachable star system.
  • Modding: ResourceStorage components now support an optional 'DropResouresWhenRemoved' parameter that, if true, will cause any stored resources to be ejected when the component is removed by a ToggledComponents.

