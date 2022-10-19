 Skip to content

Passed Out: Prologue update for 19 October 2022

Patch Notes ver.9757424-alpha

Balance changes:

We’ve reduced the Shotgun’s power:
  • Now deals 100% up to 7.5m (previously 15m)
  • Damage falls off between 7,5m and 25m (previously from 15m to 50m)
Changed the way Bandages and Medkits interact:
  • Bandages now heal 10HP instantly (previously healed 2HP/s over 10s)
  • Using bandages after a medkit now increases the Medkit’s healing to 4HP/s up to 60HP (previously 2HP/s)

Reduced grenade hurt radius for players by half (unchanged for creature)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where AI Bot were stuck and/would not appear in game
  • When respawn is enabled, respawning does not reduce the amount of players left nor accelerate the end gametimer
  • Now respawn happens at a random location, but with all previous equipment

New and/or improved features:

  • Added a “back to main menu” button on game hosting page
  • Bullets now have impact markers on walls (player impact markers will be added in a future update)
  • Changed some minor map details

