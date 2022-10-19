Patch Notes ver.9757424-alpha

Balance changes:
We’ve reduced the Shotgun’s power:
- Now deals 100% up to 7.5m (previously 15m)
- Damage falls off between 7,5m and 25m (previously from 15m to 50m)
Changed the way Bandages and Medkits interact:
- Bandages now heal 10HP instantly (previously healed 2HP/s over 10s)
- Using bandages after a medkit now increases the Medkit’s healing to 4HP/s up to 60HP (previously 2HP/s)
Reduced grenade hurt radius for players by half (unchanged for creature)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where AI Bot were stuck and/would not appear in game
- When respawn is enabled, respawning does not reduce the amount of players left nor accelerate the end gametimer
- Now respawn happens at a random location, but with all previous equipment
New and/or improved features:
- Added a “back to main menu” button on game hosting page
- Bullets now have impact markers on walls (player impact markers will be added in a future update)
- Changed some minor map details
