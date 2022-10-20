A Little Drama and QOL Update Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9756774 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 16:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Today we have released "A Little Drama" along with a QOL update and Hallowed nights on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox. And more info on Hallowed Nights can be found here.

This is a big update, so stay with me here. There's a lot to cover.

A Little Drama Changes

* The Survivors can use the Stage to show off a little bit for whoever is watching * The Survivors can don special costumes to help them tell other stories as well.

Costumes can be found in the Briars set piece.

Added the Mannequins to hold (and show off!) their equipment.

The Stage and Briar set pieces will automatically be added into existing worlds.

Playstyle, Game Mode, and Preset Change Highlights

* Added Relaxed preset, similar to Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition’s No Sweat game mode. * Survivors will be damaged but not killed by starving, freezing, overheating, or from the darkness.

Survivors will take 35% less damage from all sources.

Hound waves and Shadow Creatures from low sanity are set to Less.

Ghosts can revive at the Florid Postern and the world will not reset when everyone is dead.

Wildfires are disabled.

Game Modes, Presets, and Intention changes: Added a server Playstyle indicator which is determined by the world settings. Users will pick a Playstyle when creating a new server, which will apply the appropriate preset world settings. The Playstyle indicator will be displayed in the server browser where the server intention was previously displayed. Changing the world settings will update the Playstyle indicator to the best matching playstyle. The settings controlled by the Wilderness and Endless game modes can now be set in world settings. Wilderness and Endless Game modes have been converted to presets. Existing worlds will be retrofitted. The preset “No Giants Here” has been removed. Existing worlds will not be affected by this. Server intention has been removed (Social/Cooperative/Competitive/Madness).

New world settings: Temperature Damage: Default / Nonlethal (will damage but not kill survivors) Hunger Damage: Default / Nonlethal (will damage but not kill survivors) Darkness Damage: Default / Nonlethal (will damage but not kill survivors) Max Health Penalty: Enabled / Disabled Damage Taken: 35% less / default / 35% more Spawn Mode: If survivors should spawn at the Florid Postern or at a random location. Survivor Death: If you will turn into a ghost or be brought back to the survivor select menu. Ghost Sanity Drain: Controls if there will be a sanity drain on all players when anyone is a ghost. Death Reset Timer: Controls how long you have before the world regenerates when all survivors are dead. Basic Resources: If basic resources, such as saplings and berry bushes, should respawn over time.



Quality of Life Highlights

* Recipe Cards can now be found throughout the world * Reading a card will say the recipe for a Crock Pot dish.

Recipe Cards can be found in Tumbleweeds, Graves, Sunken Chests, and some boons

Food and Crock Pot Changes: Added 2 Egg Crock Pot recipes. Added a Tallbird Egg Crock Pot recipe. Added 2 Beefalo feed Crock Pot recipes. Adjusted the Stuffed Fish Heads and Veggie Burger cooking priority to prevent multiple results. Banana Shake can no longer be made with meat, fish, or monster meat. Frozen Banana Daiquiri can no longer be made with meat or fish and adjusted the priority to remove the random chance of getting a Banana Shake. Ice Cream is now classified as Goodies. Beefalo can now eat Roasted Birchnut. Changed the time for Tallbirds to lay a new egg to be more inline with other food sources.

The Fire Pit and Campfire will now drop a charcoal when the fire goes out, if it was fueled to the max stage.

Added information, while a ghost, to help new players learn how to revive.

Added the Turf-Raiser Helm, a new helmet that you can get from the Antlion.

Tallbird nests are now guaranteed to be generated in new worlds.

Tallbird Eggs have been added to Klaus’ Loot Stash

Merms will no longer tolerate their non-Wurt leader murdering fish.

Community feedback tweaks and changes:

* Added a loading protection which will protect survivors while the game is loading from things like transferring to the caves.

The Cartographer's Desk can now erase Blueprints, Tackle Adverts, Sketch, Costume Patterns, and Recipe Cards, turning it into one Papyrus.

Updated the Scarecrow skins selection UI.

Added cooking, fishing, and farming themed boons to the world generation.

Ancient Stonework turf blueprint can now be found via the Distilled Knowledge.

Digging up the turf in the ruins will now give the turf object.

Ruins Turf and Imitation Ruins Turf Blueprints can now be crafted at the Ancient Pseudoscience Station.

Tallbirds without a nest will now make a new nest, but only on rocky or dirt turf.

Added the Snazzy Pitchfork (golden pitchfork)

Increased the number of uses for the Tent and Siesta Lean-to to better reflect their crafting cost.

The Camper's Tent now restores health at the same rate as the Tent.

The Straw Roll will now restore some health while sleeping.

The Furry Roll will now affect your body temperature while sleeping.

Trail Mix can now be made with raw Birchnuts.

The Tin Fishin’ Bin now holds up to 20 fish.

The Tin Fishin’ Bin can now be built on dock tiles.

The Bookcase can now be used to open skins gifts.

The Insulated Pack and Seed Pack-It are no longer burnable.

Added a confirmation popup for the Reset Now button when all players are dead.

Improved how the camera behaves when zooming all the way out.

Steeped Lunar Essence can now mutate Wobster Mounds and birds.

The Distortion Setting has been changed to control the intensity.

The Lazy Forager can now be repaired with nightmare fuel.

Changed the materials required for building all stages of the Hermit Home. It no longer requires seasonal items.

Skittersquids now always drop a Light Bulb.

Pressing the spacebar will no longer activate the Pinchin’ Winch.

Masts placed on land and the Mannequin can now be rotated with the Fencing Sword.

When Warly inspects food, he will now comment if it is something he ate recently.

c_freecrafting() now takes the same optional user parameter as c_godmode().

Notes for Dedicated Servers

* The Playstyle is calculated based on the world overrides in the Master server

To configure a server with a non-Survival playstyle, add a worldgenoverride.lua in your cluster’s Master folder with the following in it:

return { override_enabled = true, --preset = "RELAXED", -- Relaxed (No Sweat) --preset = "ENDLESS", -- Endless --preset = "WILDERNESS", -- Wilderness --preset = "COMPLETE_DARKNESS", -- Lights Out[/u][u]}

Notes for Modders

* Tiledefs now allow ‘roadways’ field to make a turf naturally fast walking like cobblestone.

Hatchable component now has a chiller preference for when it is desired to chill an egg to make the creature hatch instead of heating it.

The health component’s externalabsorbmodifiers now allows for players to take more than 100% damage by providing negative values.

Objects can now be rotated with the Fencing Sword by adding the tag: rotatableobject.

Fixed a crash when duplicate animation builds were being added by mods.



* Action strings are no longer displayed for players performing in stageplays.

Warly’s food memory will now be shown in addition to the original inspection line.

Briar Hounds will now swim in the ocean and jump onto boats like other Hounds.

Pirate Boats that escape won’t leave cursed trinkets floating on the water now.

Adjusted when the cloud fx will turn on when going past max zoom.

Fixed an issue causing Wes to be incorrectly accused of going off-script while miming during stageplays.

Fixed an issue causing Mockingbirds to be inspectable after flying away.

Fixed an issue that made Buzzards unable to kill rabbits and other small animals stunned on the ground.

Fixed Ewelets having an invisible face.

Fixed some clothing setups creating invisible upper arms.

Fixed Tumbleweeds using an old FX when falling into the ocean.

Fixed an issue with set piece placement in world generation.

Fixed Warly’s Trawler’s Rain Slicker clothing having invisible arms.

Fixed Lavaproof Bugnet skin not using Terraria sound effects.

Mimes will mime on the stage when “speaking”.

Catcoons will no longer go home to a burning den.

Fixed an issue with the shadow creatures ‘more’ setting.

Fixed Wurt’s Sugarplum Slippers feet going invisible with some body clothing.

* Moved strings food memory handling from preparedfoods’s inspectable component to stringutil’s new function GetDescription_AddSpecialCases. This function is intended to handle adding additional strings to an inspect string put here to be allowed to be used by any character having the required components and strings.

Fixed an old scheduler issue which will now result in :DoTaskInTime, :DoPeriodicTask, and other scheduler timer functions calling the callback function a logical tick frame later than it was before this update. This may cause some desynchronization of animations or sound effects that were relying on FRAMES for timing and using the in game playback as the basis for synchronising up the effects rather than the actual animation frames.

Fixed an old stategraph issue when relying on the timeout to callback events in the timeline that use inst.sg:SetTimeout(inst.AnimState:GetCurrentAnimationLength()).

Added halloween_ornamentbuildoverride and halloween_ornamentsymboloverride fields to make creating new decorations easier.

New Skins!

