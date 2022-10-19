 Skip to content

The Valiant update for 19 October 2022

Hotfix 1.04

Build 9756607

  • Fixed mutators sometimes missing in Hero's path in Last Man Standing
  • Fixed hang at the and of some Custom 2v2 matches in Competitive
  • Fixed issues with matchmaking not finding other players

