Hotfix 1.04
- Fixed mutators sometimes missing in Hero's path in Last Man Standing
- Fixed hang at the and of some Custom 2v2 matches in Competitive
- Fixed issues with matchmaking not finding other players
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix 1.04
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update