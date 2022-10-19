Gordian Quest - Version 1.1.14

Changes:
- Improved game optimization and stability.
- Improved game saving system and save backup system. Backups can be accessed in the folder: C:\Users<user>\AppData\LocalLow\MixedRealms\GordianQuest\backup\Saves
- Cards drawn from caches now respect converted colors from runes.
- Enemy's "Power Sap" now affects cards with converted colors from runes.
- Added additional safety checks if game saving fails.
- Added Twitter link to menu.
- Added notification icon when game is saving.
Bug Fixes:
- Localization fixes for item and enemy names.
- Fixed Ranger's "Hunter's Aversion" not triggering correctly on some attacks.
- Fixed Scoundrel's "Somersault" not refunding the cost when moving 2 cells.
- Fixed card hand not showing the correct cards during battle tutorial sometimes.
- Fixed missing skill name on Spiderling elite unit.
- Fixed tutorial not showing the hints appropriately when playing as Jendaya.
Changed files in this update