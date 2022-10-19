 Skip to content

Gordian Quest update for 19 October 2022

Gordian Quest - Version 1.1.14

Changes:
  • Improved game optimization and stability.
  • Improved game saving system and save backup system. Backups can be accessed in the folder: C:\Users<user>\AppData\LocalLow\MixedRealms\GordianQuest\backup\Saves
  • Cards drawn from caches now respect converted colors from runes.
  • Enemy's "Power Sap" now affects cards with converted colors from runes.
  • Added additional safety checks if game saving fails.
  • Added Twitter link to menu.
  • Added notification icon when game is saving.
Bug Fixes:
  • Localization fixes for item and enemy names.
  • Fixed Ranger's "Hunter's Aversion" not triggering correctly on some attacks.
  • Fixed Scoundrel's "Somersault" not refunding the cost when moving 2 cells.
  • Fixed card hand not showing the correct cards during battle tutorial sometimes.
  • Fixed missing skill name on Spiderling elite unit.
  • Fixed tutorial not showing the hints appropriately when playing as Jendaya.

