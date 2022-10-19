 Skip to content

Cave Guessers update for 19 October 2022

Patch Notes for 19 October

Patch Notes for 19 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • Word editors now navigateable via TAB button
  • Victory mammoth now celebrates team wins using the respective team color
  • Game Intro Screen features names in the player’s team color
  • disabled team color in hidden chat for “Break it down” and “Shadow on the wall” so that it’s easier to distinguish between active game chat and hidden chat

Fixes

  • fixed victory mammoth not returning on ending screen in 2nd round
  • optimized BGM in “Watch your words”
  • Guessers in “Break it down” don’t see the default icons when using a custom wordlist anymore
  • fixed area highlights in shadow being not disabled when a round switch occurred
  • fixed countdown mechanism not stopping when player unreadied on game start in lobby
  • fix issue with duplicate rounds in “Watch your words” when a guess was received in the last second

