Patch Notes for 19 October

Features & Improvements
- Word editors now navigateable via TAB button
- Victory mammoth now celebrates team wins using the respective team color
- Game Intro Screen features names in the player’s team color
- disabled team color in hidden chat for “Break it down” and “Shadow on the wall” so that it’s easier to distinguish between active game chat and hidden chat
Fixes
- fixed victory mammoth not returning on ending screen in 2nd round
- optimized BGM in “Watch your words”
- Guessers in “Break it down” don’t see the default icons when using a custom wordlist anymore
- fixed area highlights in shadow being not disabled when a round switch occurred
- fixed countdown mechanism not stopping when player unreadied on game start in lobby
- fix issue with duplicate rounds in “Watch your words” when a guess was received in the last second
Changed files in this update