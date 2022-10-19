 Skip to content

Swordsman VR update for 19 October 2022

Patch 1.66

Patch 1.66

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Swordsman 1.49

[Improvements / Content Update]

  • New contest (see Modes > Event tab)
  • Performance optimizations
  • Horde map changes (large building converted to 1-story)

[Bug Fixes]

  • Zombies in Horde didn't walk through some doors
  • Punching made no sound if "Invincible Enemies" modifier was on
  • Bosses could still taunt during Finisher state
  • Baltok clipped with his sword during walk / idle animations
  • Enemies could still attack and look at you when phasing with Reaper

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap

To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio

