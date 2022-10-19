Patch 1.66

Swordsman 1.49
[Improvements / Content Update]
- New contest (see Modes > Event tab)
- Performance optimizations
- Horde map changes (large building converted to 1-story)
[Bug Fixes]
- Zombies in Horde didn't walk through some doors
- Punching made no sound if "Invincible Enemies" modifier was on
- Bosses could still taunt during Finisher state
- Baltok clipped with his sword during walk / idle animations
- Enemies could still attack and look at you when phasing with Reaper
Changed depots in media branch