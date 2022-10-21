 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Oblivion update for 21 October 2022

#Out of Oblivion 1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9756422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Added pistol
  • Added camera tilt when walking left/right
  • Added the effect of disappearing dead enemies
  • Added Fidelity FX 1.0
  • Added the ability to disable: crosshair, HUD, subtitles
  • Added volume setting for: music, player steps

IMPROVED

  • Complete rework of sewer level
  • Changed the sounds of walking on all surfaces

FIXED

  • Fixed glowing surfaces due to anti-aliasing on all graphics settings
  • Fixed the hands, rifle, which could be covered with decals
  • Fixed settings buttons that were in the wrong position
  • Fixed car skid
  • Fixed place, near the shooting range, where bullets could hit an invisible obstacle
  • Fixed final level optimization
  • Fixed disappearing pipe in Sector A
  • Minor fixes on maps

MINOR CHANGES

  • Now, when entering the car, the camera will be in the first person, not in the third
  • Maximum vehicle speed has been reduced
  • Now the initial cut-scene can be skipped by pressing the space bar after 3 seconds
  • Reduced the size of the bullet hole decal
  • Now if the main character dies, the enemies will stop attacking him
  • The demon near of the shooting range appears more logically
  • Now the red eye of robots is turned off after death
  • Increased texture quality size for wood planks
  • Now the background of the main menu is not played on pause

Changed files in this update

Out of Oblivion Content Depot 1370951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link