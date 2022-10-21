Out of Oblivion 1.13

ADDED
- Added pistol
- Added camera tilt when walking left/right
- Added the effect of disappearing dead enemies
- Added Fidelity FX 1.0
- Added the ability to disable: crosshair, HUD, subtitles
- Added volume setting for: music, player steps
IMPROVED
- Complete rework of sewer level
- Changed the sounds of walking on all surfaces
FIXED
- Fixed glowing surfaces due to anti-aliasing on all graphics settings
- Fixed the hands, rifle, which could be covered with decals
- Fixed settings buttons that were in the wrong position
- Fixed car skid
- Fixed place, near the shooting range, where bullets could hit an invisible obstacle
- Fixed final level optimization
- Fixed disappearing pipe in Sector A
- Minor fixes on maps
MINOR CHANGES
- Now, when entering the car, the camera will be in the first person, not in the third
- Maximum vehicle speed has been reduced
- Now the initial cut-scene can be skipped by pressing the space bar after 3 seconds
- Reduced the size of the bullet hole decal
- Now if the main character dies, the enemies will stop attacking him
- The demon near of the shooting range appears more logically
- Now the red eye of robots is turned off after death
- Increased texture quality size for wood planks
- Now the background of the main menu is not played on pause
Changed files in this update