Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR update for 2 November 2022

Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.3.60

Share · View all patches · Build 9756284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just updated Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR to version 1.3.60.
It fixes black screen issues encountered with the previous version with some games such as Serious SamVR.

Changed files in this update

Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR Bridge Content Depot 719951
