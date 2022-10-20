 Skip to content

Dual Universe update for 20 October 2022

Dual Universe - Release 1.0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.9.
Changes are below:

Balance

  • Blocked quanta transfers and barter trades for the first 3 hours in game.
  • Restricted access to Dual Universe by Steam linked Novaquark accounts to Steam based clients during the steam refund period.

Improvements

  • [Atmospheric Delivery Challenge] Added a selection of extra ships to the Vortex Air Base.

Bug Fixes

  • [Mining Unit Tutorial] Reworded the resource selection objective to be more accurate.
  • [Space Delivery Challenge] Fixed "Leave the Parking" objective occasionally not completing
  • [Space Delivery Challenge] Added an elevator leading out of the garage landing pad where players were getting occasionally trapped.
  • [Core FTUE] Fixed speeder seat getting disabled in certain cases.

Known Issues

  • We have identified localization issues in the UI.
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

