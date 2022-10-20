Dual Universe - Release 1.0.9

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.9.
Changes are below:
Balance
- Blocked quanta transfers and barter trades for the first 3 hours in game.
- Restricted access to Dual Universe by Steam linked Novaquark accounts to Steam based clients during the steam refund period.
Improvements
- [Atmospheric Delivery Challenge] Added a selection of extra ships to the Vortex Air Base.
Bug Fixes
- [Mining Unit Tutorial] Reworded the resource selection objective to be more accurate.
- [Space Delivery Challenge] Fixed "Leave the Parking" objective occasionally not completing
- [Space Delivery Challenge] Added an elevator leading out of the garage landing pad where players were getting occasionally trapped.
- [Core FTUE] Fixed speeder seat getting disabled in certain cases.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
Changed files in this update