Dual Universe - Release 1.0.9

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.9.

Changes are below:

Balance

Blocked quanta transfers and barter trades for the first 3 hours in game.

Restricted access to Dual Universe by Steam linked Novaquark accounts to Steam based clients during the steam refund period.

Improvements

[Atmospheric Delivery Challenge] Added a selection of extra ships to the Vortex Air Base.

Bug Fixes

[Mining Unit Tutorial] Reworded the resource selection objective to be more accurate.

[Space Delivery Challenge] Fixed "Leave the Parking" objective occasionally not completing

[Space Delivery Challenge] Added an elevator leading out of the garage landing pad where players were getting occasionally trapped.

[Core FTUE] Fixed speeder seat getting disabled in certain cases.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!