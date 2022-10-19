 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FREM Sprite32! update for 19 October 2022

Patch notes for build 1.0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9755740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug in pixel rendering that caused slow memory leak and intermittent crashes due to failure to call unlock() on underlying image.
  • Added additional checks, locks, image update optimizations to pixel rendering logic

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065991
  • Loading history…
Depot 2065992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link