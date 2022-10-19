- Fixed bug in pixel rendering that caused slow memory leak and intermittent crashes due to failure to call unlock() on underlying image.
- Added additional checks, locks, image update optimizations to pixel rendering logic
FREM Sprite32! update for 19 October 2022
Patch notes for build 1.0.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update