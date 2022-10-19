- Fix texture loading and network bugs
- Rebalance KOs in Normal game length to be 1>2>3>4
Note this version breaks online compatibility with v1.11. A new build for Linux will be available ASAP.
Thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Note this version breaks online compatibility with v1.11. A new build for Linux will be available ASAP.
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update