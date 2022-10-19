 Skip to content

Raifu Wars update for 19 October 2022

v1.11.1

Build 9755737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix texture loading and network bugs
  • Rebalance KOs in Normal game length to be 1>2>3>4

Note this version breaks online compatibility with v1.11. A new build for Linux will be available ASAP.

Thank you!

