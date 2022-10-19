 Skip to content

The Last Starship Playtest update for 19 October 2022

Demo 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9755669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SMALL CHANGES

  • The Flight Ready mission now requires a jump to the nearest COLONISED system (so players find the contracts board)
  • Removed the ‘Nomad’ and ‘Evacuation’ missions from the demo, as they are longer term objectives
  • The first two starting ships are now available in the demo
  • The starting ship now has 25 cabins (to permit early Passenger missions)
  • Guarantee a Delivery mission will always be available in the first sector
  • Guarantee a Passenger mission will always be available in the first sector
  • The science mission now has a ‘Research Institude’ that will phone you to inform you of rewards given
  • New UI sound effects

TIDDLET IMPROVEMENTS

  • The tiddlet mission is now guaranteed to start at the entry system to the sector
  • Guarantee there will be no hostiles in that system
  • Guarantee there will be no hostiles in the destination system either
  • The player now receives a call at the start of the tiddlet mission, to encourage them to find the job
  • The Tiddlet mission now shows up at the top of the list with the other special missions
  • Added character portrait for the tiddlet breeder

BUG FIXES

  • The special Hyperspace Sensor (LR) is now correctly categorised as Logistics in the Power Usage screen

