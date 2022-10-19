SMALL CHANGES
- The Flight Ready mission now requires a jump to the nearest COLONISED system (so players find the contracts board)
- Removed the ‘Nomad’ and ‘Evacuation’ missions from the demo, as they are longer term objectives
- The first two starting ships are now available in the demo
- The starting ship now has 25 cabins (to permit early Passenger missions)
- Guarantee a Delivery mission will always be available in the first sector
- Guarantee a Passenger mission will always be available in the first sector
- The science mission now has a ‘Research Institude’ that will phone you to inform you of rewards given
- New UI sound effects
TIDDLET IMPROVEMENTS
- The tiddlet mission is now guaranteed to start at the entry system to the sector
- Guarantee there will be no hostiles in that system
- Guarantee there will be no hostiles in the destination system either
- The player now receives a call at the start of the tiddlet mission, to encourage them to find the job
- The Tiddlet mission now shows up at the top of the list with the other special missions
- Added character portrait for the tiddlet breeder
BUG FIXES
- The special Hyperspace Sensor (LR) is now correctly categorised as Logistics in the Power Usage screen
