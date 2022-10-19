Changes since last version:
- Fixed UI not respecting screen shake settings
- Fixed sporadically invincible boss bug
- Fixed bug associated with "Always draw your most upgraded card" skill
- Added a new music track
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes since last version:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update