Void Scrappers update for 19 October 2022

Bug fixes

Build 9755638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes since last version:

  • Fixed UI not respecting screen shake settings
  • Fixed sporadically invincible boss bug
  • Fixed bug associated with "Always draw your most upgraded card" skill
  • Added a new music track

