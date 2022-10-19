 Skip to content

Potionomics update for 19 October 2022

Patch Notes 10/19/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed softlock where the player wouldn't be able to start a haggle session after returning to the title while in the middle of a haggle session.
  • Returning to the title while traveling no longer charges the player clock for traveling when continuing the game.
  • Starting a new game after returning to the title while Baptiste has an ongoing investment request should no longer corrupt new game data.
  • Muktuk Upgrade Tutorial no longer fails to play.
  • Flying characters no longer occur after exiting the game from haggle with the escape menu.
  • Confirmation popup to return to title or quit from settings no longer appears underneath the settings screen.
  • Baptiste’s Don’t Drop the Ball quest no longer rewards the player with exorbitant relationship points.
  • Potions left to brew before carnival will no longer remain in the cauldron if the player quits the main menu to start a new game from carnival.
  • Minor description updates.

Balance Changes

  • Roxanne’s potion requirements reduced.
  • Corsac’s potion requirements reduced.
  • Boss Finn’s potion requirements reduced.
  • Increased chance of ingredient loot drops in Mushroom Mire and Bone Wastes that are more relevant for the potions required in upcoming battle against Roxanne.
  • Reduced Baptiste’s Disruption event chance.
  • Clay Cauldron magimin limit raised.

Other News

  • Trading cards are now live! ːpotionomicssylviaː ːpotionomicsroxanneː

Love, Voracious Games

