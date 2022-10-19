Patch Notes 10/19/22

Bug Fixes
- Fixed softlock where the player wouldn't be able to start a haggle session after returning to the title while in the middle of a haggle session.
- Returning to the title while traveling no longer charges the player clock for traveling when continuing the game.
- Starting a new game after returning to the title while Baptiste has an ongoing investment request should no longer corrupt new game data.
- Muktuk Upgrade Tutorial no longer fails to play.
- Flying characters no longer occur after exiting the game from haggle with the escape menu.
- Confirmation popup to return to title or quit from settings no longer appears underneath the settings screen.
- Baptiste’s Don’t Drop the Ball quest no longer rewards the player with exorbitant relationship points.
- Potions left to brew before carnival will no longer remain in the cauldron if the player quits the main menu to start a new game from carnival.
- Minor description updates.
Balance Changes
- Roxanne’s potion requirements reduced.
- Corsac’s potion requirements reduced.
- Boss Finn’s potion requirements reduced.
- Increased chance of ingredient loot drops in Mushroom Mire and Bone Wastes that are more relevant for the potions required in upcoming battle against Roxanne.
- Reduced Baptiste’s Disruption event chance.
- Clay Cauldron magimin limit raised.
Other News
- Trading cards are now live! ːpotionomicssylviaː ːpotionomicsroxanneː
Love, Voracious Games
