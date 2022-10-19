- Fixed a bug that allowed ambient sounds to play inside buildings.
- Fixed a bug that allowed weather effects to trigger inside buildings.
- Fixed a bug that spawned an encounter every step.
- The chamber door inside the Mages' Charter to the teleporters now functions.
- Prince Vendric doesn't disappear upon conversation.
- Added a new village; Weyen's Gate.
- Gondoliers (Aava of Blackmark and Aryn Bereth) are bugged since the recent map change. DO NOT USE.
Azarine Heart update for 19 October 2022
Alpha 1.1.3 Patch - Oct. 19
Patchnotes via Steam Community