 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Azarine Heart update for 19 October 2022

Alpha 1.1.3 Patch - Oct. 19

Share · View all patches · Build 9755612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that allowed ambient sounds to play inside buildings.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed weather effects to trigger inside buildings.
  • Fixed a bug that spawned an encounter every step.
  • The chamber door inside the Mages' Charter to the teleporters now functions.
  • Prince Vendric doesn't disappear upon conversation.
  • Added a new village; Weyen's Gate.
    - Gondoliers (Aava of Blackmark and Aryn Bereth) are bugged since the recent map change. DO NOT USE.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link