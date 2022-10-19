Oct 19th update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Improvements to performance and AI
- Coin Debasement now costs Money for Upkeep and Monetary Reform costs Civics
- Projects that become invalid can no longer be rushed (i.e. when a Scholar governor leaves a city)
- Improvements that give Legitimacy now give Orders in No Characters mode
- Events now correctly grant bonuses and penalties when at maximum strengths or weaknesses
- Many bug fixes
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Release%20Update%2010-19-22
Changed files in this update