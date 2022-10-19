- The tree harvester sprite has been completely redesigned.
- Added sprites for the tree harvester for each of his upgrades (3 levels of upgrades + 1 standard appearance)
- The visual effect of the tree harvester has been changed.
Total Factory update for 19 October 2022
Tree Harvester - Ready!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update