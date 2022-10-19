 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 19 October 2022

Tree Harvester - Ready!

  • The tree harvester sprite has been completely redesigned.
  • Added sprites for the tree harvester for each of his upgrades (3 levels of upgrades + 1 standard appearance)
  • The visual effect of the tree harvester has been changed.

