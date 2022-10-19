 Skip to content

Secrets of the Temple update for 19 October 2022

Steam v.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9755304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor changes in this one!

-Magic Jars respawn after pickup
-the Magic bar remains constant between levels
-Some more puzzles done in Level 3

Enjoy!

