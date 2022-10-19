- New: Syn v2 Comos and Darkness Singularity Shop. Spend your excess darkness and comos in two new shops that feature exclusive buffs and end game content.
- New: Spooky Event replace Summer Event and last till mid December (it also have 2 event pack in the shop).
- Fix: Gathering Resources and other game resources should no longer cause issues above e308. Please report any to the discord.
- Fix: Fixed a rare issue where Warrior arena timer would not decrease.
- Fix: Fixed various bugs related to Conjouring and Mana Cap.
- Change: Terra Scrapper Mount DumpBump Bonus slightly increased. (This change was to compensate for the removal of Dump Bump stocking, this should smooth out progression into Syn V2.
- Change: Arena skill exp calculation has been adjusted slightly to compensate for higher arena skill values. (No effect for skills < 1000).
- Change: Syn v2 Trophy Bonus, Arena trophy bonuses, and Cheaper Shadows have had their caps increased from 25 to 50. This should help make end game trophies feel more obtainable and give players future goals.
- Change: Black Hole Cost Reduction trophies now also affect Singularity, and allow singularities cost reduction effect to apply to Black Hole.
- Change: Arena LightSpeed 'speed' increased by 2x to compensate for longer arena pit timers now.
Wizard And Minion Idle update for 19 October 2022
Update 144 (New Content & Spooky Event) 20.10.22:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
