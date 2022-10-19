 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rikki Kuu update for 19 October 2022

Update 0.18.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9755240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • plasma cannon shoot sound added
  • torpedo targeting indicators added
  • 2 music tracks added
  • heat glow amount halved, drones shouldn't be too bright when overheating anymore
  • overheating isn't immediately fatal anymore and can be utilized strategically
  • drone temperature now has a range
  • explosion force vs drones doubled
  • shield module now works as described, boosting hitpoints & stability at the cost of minimum temperature

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099061
  • Loading history…
Depot 2099062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link