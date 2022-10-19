- plasma cannon shoot sound added
- torpedo targeting indicators added
- 2 music tracks added
- heat glow amount halved, drones shouldn't be too bright when overheating anymore
- overheating isn't immediately fatal anymore and can be utilized strategically
- drone temperature now has a range
- explosion force vs drones doubled
- shield module now works as described, boosting hitpoints & stability at the cost of minimum temperature
Rikki Kuu update for 19 October 2022
Update 0.18.2.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
