Start11 1.31 Changelog

Start11 is a culmination of one prior Stardock only release and several prior betas since the Steam 1.25 release.
Start11 1.31
- Right-click on the left side of centered taskbars when the enhanced taskbar is enabled now correctly shows the menu on secondary monitors
- Fixed issue with closing one item from the thumbnail popup from the taskbar in enhanced mode making the popup window jump to the far left of the screen sometimes
- The line on 22H2 taskbars now adjusts with the alpha set on the taskbar by the user and is hidden entirely when the taskbar is on top. You can also create a registry key in the usual location of type string and give it a value of "1" and a name of "HideTaskbarLineEntirely" should you wish to always hide the line entirely.
- Fixed mouseover pinned item tooltip moving away sometimes when leaving the taskbar
- Fences items in Win11 menu mode will now save their order. Note that no gaps are saved in Win11-style menus only the order is
- Tweak to refreshing apps list when new apps are installed as the search did not always refresh correctly for the newly installed application
- Native Windows 11 will now center exactly vs in line with the start button when Start11 enhances the taskbar and had a centered start button. You can also create a registry key in the usual location of type string and give it a value of "1" and a name of "ForceWin11MenuToOffset" should you wish to line up with the start button as it did in 1.3
- Fixed an issue with the taskbar on top having a gap at the bottom of the screen that maximized windows did not use when using the enhanced taskbar
- Fixed issue with taskbar clock on primary monitor not showing up with enhanced taskbar enabled sometimes initially until a resize or click on the more system icons button
- Fixed issue with the desktop area (that maximized windows use) not being correct after some screen resolution/display config changes
- Fix for secondary taskbar buttons on occasion overlapping the Win11 widgets/teams/search icons when using center mode with Start11 enhancing the taskbar
- Adds in the messaging about center mode needing the enhanced taskbar option on to function.
- Added the two strings to the en and en-us lng files
- Fixed an issue where some Win10 \ 11 PCs would not show 'sleep' in Start11.
- Update translation strings
Start11 1.30
- Versioned to 1.3
- Fixed an issue with the WinKey fix for insider releases not working right if you wanted it to open the OS menu not S11 always
- Fixed the issue with not pinning to the start menu when using Pin to Start on desktop shortcuts
- Prior Beta Changelogs (post 1.25 release)
Start11 1.28
- Winkey to open the start menu is restored on Insider builds
- Toggling hide caption on an icon no longer jumps back to the first page
- Right-clicking to the left of the start button when using the enhanced taskbar in center mode will now show the right-click menu correctly on the primary monitor
- Config UI detects insider build with new taskbar and indicates which features do not work with that
- Config UI detects Win11 22H2+ and indicates top align taskbars do not work with autohide enabled
- Small timing tweak for center taskbar on Win11 with enhanced taskbar turned on for Insider builds
- Fix for the right-click start button menu not painting right
- Fix for the background of the taskbar having a color when the WB skin didn't define one
- Fix for the position of the mini search popup and virtual desktops screen
- Fix for the position of the native Win11 start menu all when having center taskbar with the enhanced taskbar enabled.
Start11 1.27
- Version 1.26 was updated to fix a pinning issue, version was updated as a result.
- NEW (experimental): Users can now center the Start11 button when using the Start11 Enhanced Taskbar. This supports custom start buttons too.
- New - You can now rename shortcuts on the Win10/11 style start menus via the right-click menu
- Fixed issue with restart computer when other users are logged in not working correctly after the warning message.
- Fixed alignment of the new centered start button option to take into account the extra width of the bar
- Fixed issue with taskbar being sluggish when file copies were taking place when enhanced taskbar was enabled.
- Added new localization strings for 1.26 for new UI changes
- Resolved flicker issue when opening the start menu on Win11 insider builds when animations are disabled
- A code change to potentially resolve an issue with universal app icons loading as solid black in edge cases
- Change to initialization of taskbar code to possibly help with wrong icons loading from the icon cache for pinned items
- Fixed issue with only 1 sysicon causing a scrolling arrow to show sometimes
- Changed Start11 to open the menu on the primary monitor when opened via the Winkey rather than the monitor the mouse is on. If anyone wishes to use the old behavior you can do so by defining "OldWinKeyLogic" as a string value here HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8 and giving it a value of "1"
- Fixed issue with keyboard not opening groups on the menu correctly when enter is pressed. Pressing space now also toggles them.
- Fixed issue with rapid clicking on taskbar button with no other open windows not always minimizing the window consistently.
- Resolved problem with some custom scaling factors causing the start menu to not show or show on the wrong screen.
- Resolved issue where all programs button overlaps shutdown button when in compact mode Win7/modern style with quick launch hidden and search disabled.
- Resolved issue with right-click on date when taskbar is at the top on Windows 11 providing a menu that did not work correctly when clicked.
- Internal redesign of some taskbar logic to prevent the possibility of a hang
- Now supports MS edge website shortcuts on the Win10/11 style start menus (Requires Windows 11)
- Resolved issue with erroneous rapid clicking on the start button resulting in the menu not being visible but then animating out next time you click.
- Fixed an issue on Windows 11 native start icon where it would not consistently register clicks, they would appear pent up and flash a bunch in a row.
- Updated user submitted Japanese translation (credit to user htakado)
- Netflix when fullscreen (and other universal apps) no longer vanishes from the enhanced taskbar
- Issues with multi-line system tray icons painting under the clock or leaving too much space etc resolved
- Search for Windows settings items enhanced slightly
- Search results for apps now show two lines of text vs one as some apps have quite long names which make it less usable
- Taskbar shifting down 12 or so pixels (at 100% scaling) hopefully resolved
- Taskbar shifting along the screen for some users on occasion hopefully resolved
- Fixed issue with not showing Search/Task view / Widgets / Chat sometimes when toggled on from an off state
- Fixed issue with Win7 mode where clicking to open the jumplist via keyboard (space key) didn't set the focus correctly to an expanded list
- Worked around an issue with universal app icons when running caused by using Actual Window Guard
- Worked around an issue with the menu closing incorrectly sometimes when you want to open it when using Actual Window Guard
- Resolved issue with an explorer crash in rare circumstances with enhanced taskbar enabled
- Search results for settings now wrap the text when required in Start11 search mode
- Fixed issue with Brave browser profiles overlay image appearing bottom right (normal for Win10) rather than top right on the icon on Windows 11
- Stopped very tall window switcher lists jumping to the top of the screen in error with enhanced taskbar enabled.
- Resolved an issue with seconds on the clock in US region causing shifting of icons sometimes depending on the date
