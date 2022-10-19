 Skip to content

Lethal Running update for 19 October 2022

Lethal Running is on full release today !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes for the first full release "1.0.45 2022-10-19 777" include:

  • fixed game crashing with AMD cards
  • updated lighting library
  • update game engine to 1.11.0
  • energy chargers and printers spawned only in industrial sectors
  • fixed resource access warning
  • more complex dialogs for house owners
  • fixed tile color
  • added keys for AI hints
  • fixed sleeping tutorial
  • added 10 battle tracks
  • bug fixed that could lead to unresponsive UI
  • fixed setting "lightrays" game option
  • spawning less rats
  • more interaction dialogs
  • removed broken "restart with training"-option
  • save point infos in lobby
  • talk rewards only for completed dialogs
  • less subsystems in hacking panel
  • less laser energy consumption
  • it takes longer for lamps to break
  • bigger hunter info window
  • deactivating armor mods when armor hub is out of energy
  • tweaked loot spawning
  • locking only one room per sector
  • slower battle moving for hunters

