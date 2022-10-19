Lethal Running is on full release today !

Changes for the first full release "1.0.45 2022-10-19 777" include:
- fixed game crashing with AMD cards
- updated lighting library
- update game engine to 1.11.0
- energy chargers and printers spawned only in industrial sectors
- fixed resource access warning
- more complex dialogs for house owners
- fixed tile color
- added keys for AI hints
- fixed sleeping tutorial
- added 10 battle tracks
- bug fixed that could lead to unresponsive UI
- fixed setting "lightrays" game option
- spawning less rats
- more interaction dialogs
- removed broken "restart with training"-option
- save point infos in lobby
- talk rewards only for completed dialogs
- less subsystems in hacking panel
- less laser energy consumption
- it takes longer for lamps to break
- bigger hunter info window
- deactivating armor mods when armor hub is out of energy
- tweaked loot spawning
- locking only one room per sector
- slower battle moving for hunters
