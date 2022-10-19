 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empire Chronicles update for 19 October 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.033) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9755019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.033) - Minor Update

  • New comic style panels added to the start of Swans's Chapter 1.
  • Bug Fix: Hassant fruits were unusable.
  • Bug Fix: Aslan War School had an issue with one of its bookshelves not moving properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link