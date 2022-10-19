Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.033) - Minor Update
- New comic style panels added to the start of Swans's Chapter 1.
- Bug Fix: Hassant fruits were unusable.
- Bug Fix: Aslan War School had an issue with one of its bookshelves not moving properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.033) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update