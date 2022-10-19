 Skip to content

City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 19 October 2022

ADDED MANY QUICK COMMANDS no more looking over SCORE or X each time

type AC or HEIGHT or HR or DR and poof there it is, hitp is hitpoints as we use hp for healpets

