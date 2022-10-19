 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 19 October 2022

Update 1.54-5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9754918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with large size chests where items will disappear when you put items in by pressing Shift+Click

  • Fixed a bug with NPC constantly going back and forth

