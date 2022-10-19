-
Fixed a bug with large size chests where items will disappear when you put items in by pressing Shift+Click
-
Fixed a bug with NPC constantly going back and forth
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 19 October 2022
Update 1.54-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update