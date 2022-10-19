 Skip to content

4X4 update for 19 October 2022

P_0X3_If it's dazzling, You can change the background color now

Share · View all patches · Build 9754910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can change the background color now
If the obstacles are dazzling, change the background color
Thank you :)

