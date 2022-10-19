- Improved Running and Jumping animation
- Fixed VR devices false activation
- Updated Credit
- Sound and camera tweaks
To The Sea : The Courier update for 19 October 2022
Demo 0.1.157 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
To The Sea : The Courier Depot Depot 665841
- Loading history…
To The Sea : The Courier PlayTest Depot 665842
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update