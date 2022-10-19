 Skip to content

To The Sea : The Courier update for 19 October 2022

Demo 0.1.157 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9754590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Running and Jumping animation
  • Fixed VR devices false activation
  • Updated Credit
  • Sound and camera tweaks

Changed files in this update

