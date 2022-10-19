- Changed default mission completion only when objectives are done. No need to kill all enemies.
- Modified turret companion now actively hunt enemies
- Added Able to change weapon during reloading.
- Added Scroll middle mouse now able to change weapon.
- Fixed waypoint scanner show wrong route at some random map
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 19 October 2022
Patch 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
