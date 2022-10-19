 Skip to content

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 19 October 2022

Patch 21

Patch 21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed default mission completion only when objectives are done. No need to kill all enemies.
  • Modified turret companion now actively hunt enemies
  • Added Able to change weapon during reloading.
  • Added Scroll middle mouse now able to change weapon.
  • Fixed waypoint scanner show wrong route at some random map

